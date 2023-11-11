UBS Group Begins Coverage on Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alight from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Alight from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of Alight stock opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. Alight has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,370,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,837,590.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company's stock, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alight by 36.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Alight during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Alight during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. The company is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

