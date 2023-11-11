UBS Group Cuts Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target to $83.00

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CBT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $74.40 on Tuesday. Cabot has a 1-year low of $63.73 and a 1-year high of $83.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cabot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Cabot by 13.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Cabot by 100.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 5.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter worth $373,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

