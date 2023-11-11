UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CDAY. TD Cowen lowered Ceridian HCM from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.94.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CDAY

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Ceridian HCM

NYSE:CDAY opened at $65.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,181.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.48. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $436,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,821,208.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,277 shares of company stock worth $2,191,338 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 260.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.