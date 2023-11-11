UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.63.

Get Paychex alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Paychex

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.52.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Paychex by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,520,000 after acquiring an additional 32,276 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Paychex by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Paychex by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.