uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the October 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in uCloudlink Group by 146,651.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 90,924 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in uCloudlink Group by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 48,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in uCloudlink Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

uCloudlink Group Stock Up 16.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ UCL opened at $2.27 on Friday. uCloudlink Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group ( NASDAQ:UCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.63 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.