UDR (NYSE:UDR) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $42.50.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America cut UDR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.41.

UDR Stock Up 2.4 %

UDR Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. UDR has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average is $39.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. UDR’s payout ratio is 122.63%.

Institutional Trading of UDR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UDR

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

