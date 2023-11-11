United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 424,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 137,157 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMC. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Microelectronics from $8.40 to $10.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $7.66 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $8.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.67.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

