Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Security Instruments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

UUU opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

