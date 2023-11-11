US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.09.

Get US Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on USFD

US Foods Price Performance

USFD stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.51. US Foods has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.51.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the first quarter valued at $179,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About US Foods

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.