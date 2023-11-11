UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Trading Down 1.7 %

UTSI stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. UTStarcom has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UTStarcom

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

