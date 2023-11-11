Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $159.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

