Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,159,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the previous session’s volume of 425,592 shares.The stock last traded at $68.15 and had previously closed at $70.65.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day moving average is $181.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $279,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Alpha Square Group S LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1,127.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $516,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

