Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $107.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

