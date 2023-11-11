Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $254.96 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $206.24 and a 1 year high of $262.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.88. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

