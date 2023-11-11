Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 5,782.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,912 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Veeco Instruments worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 470.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments Stock Up 3.6 %

VECO stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.69. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $31.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,546 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $44,045.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,673.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.