Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ventyx Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ventyx Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Ventyx Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.22.

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.15. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $47.25.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $400,316.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,805.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 56,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $2,142,503.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,488,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,961,036.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Sandborn sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $400,316.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,805.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,717 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,854 in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,257,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after buying an additional 259,736 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 42.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 107,997 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 9.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 872.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 228,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 204,762 shares during the period.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

