Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW) Short Interest Update

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the October 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Verde Clean Fuels Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGASW opened at $0.20 on Friday. Verde Clean Fuels has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.

Verde Clean Fuels

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verde Clean Fuels

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Verde Clean Fuels by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 203,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 134,728 shares during the last quarter.

About Verde Clean Fuels

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc focuses on suppling gasoline and other fuels derived from renewable feedstocks or natural gas. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

Further Reading

