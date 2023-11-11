VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,329 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $25,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Trading Up 1.6 %

VRSN stock opened at $207.26 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.44 and a twelve month high of $229.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.96, for a total value of $25,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,872.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,339 shares of company stock worth $268,867 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

