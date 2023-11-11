Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) PT Raised to $19.00

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VRRM. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.20.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $20.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $21.54.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.59 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 10.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 37,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $723,109.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 73.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,035.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

