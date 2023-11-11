Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) fell 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. 380,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,692,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Versus Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Versus Systems Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 2,512.55% and a negative return on equity of 116.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Versus Systems Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Versus Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Versus Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Versus Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Versus Systems by 105.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 920,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

