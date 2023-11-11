Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Given New $33.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vertex in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vertex from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $27.17 on Friday. Vertex has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.91 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a positive return on equity of 13.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex

In other news, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 15,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $294,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 10,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $239,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,756.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 15,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $294,859.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,792,182 shares of company stock worth $40,581,199. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vertex in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 124.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Further Reading

