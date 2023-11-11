Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vertex from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Get Vertex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vertex

Vertex Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VERX opened at $27.17 on Friday. Vertex has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.91 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a positive return on equity of 13.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 60,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,401,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,806,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,644,909.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 63,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $1,491,402.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,525,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,608,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,401,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,806,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,644,909.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,792,182 shares of company stock valued at $40,581,199 over the last ninety days. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.