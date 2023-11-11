VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FORA. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$7.60 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC set a C$6.00 target price on shares of VerticalScope and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.47.

Shares of FORA opened at C$5.45 on Friday. VerticalScope has a 12 month low of C$2.64 and a 12 month high of C$9.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.

