View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEWW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIEWW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. View has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09.

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

