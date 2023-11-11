View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEWW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
View Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VIEWW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. View has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09.
View Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than View
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.