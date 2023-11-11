Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Viracta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIRX opened at $0.58 on Friday. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Viracta Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viracta Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 65.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

