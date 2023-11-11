Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires 917 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $75.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.49 and its 200 day moving average is $80.53. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

