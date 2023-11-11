Vise Technologies Inc. Buys 436 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 20,390 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $12,315,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 35.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 186,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 48,863 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $4,712,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 55.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 46,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 5.2 %

MCHP stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average of $80.50.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

