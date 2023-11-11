Vise Technologies Inc. Decreases Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Vise Technologies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Humana by 102,197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228,377 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $690,516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 723.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,404,000 after buying an additional 1,263,821 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $421,332,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 393.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,987,000 after acquiring an additional 557,432 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.33.

HUM stock opened at $493.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $558.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $493.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.47.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

