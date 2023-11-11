Vise Technologies Inc. Has $328,000 Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Vise Technologies Inc. cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional grew its position in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.2% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,978,974.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $123.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.72. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $123.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

