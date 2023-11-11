Vise Technologies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.41 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $71.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.09.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

