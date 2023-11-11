Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New $271,000 Investment in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,616 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 18.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 17,595 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the second quarter worth $457,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 15.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 608,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,446,000 after purchasing an additional 81,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 9.7% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 74,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

THO stock opened at $91.32 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.85.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 3.37%. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THO. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

