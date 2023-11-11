Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $93,468.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,746.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $73,728.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,701.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $93,468.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,746.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,097 shares of company stock valued at $389,378 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

TDOC stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $660.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 155.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

