Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases Shares of 31,521 Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on OWL shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $13.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.88, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $14.04.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 800.11%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

