Vise Technologies Inc. Raises Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC opened at $120.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.43 and a 200-day moving average of $122.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Several research firms have commented on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

