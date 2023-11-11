Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Vise Technologies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,423 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,030 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $77.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.97.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

