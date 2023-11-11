Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 223 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Vise Technologies Inc. reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 458.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $198.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.17 and a 200-day moving average of $215.89. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.