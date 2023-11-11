Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 2,658 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Vise Technologies Inc. decreased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $55.93 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $60.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average of $52.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,238.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $1,346,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 491,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,452,917.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,804. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COOP shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COOP

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.