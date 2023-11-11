Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Trading Down 0.6%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.52 and last traded at $24.52. 664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNNVF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vonovia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th.

Vonovia Stock Performance

Vonovia Company Profile

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

