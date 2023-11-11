voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VJET. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on voxeljet from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on voxeljet from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Get voxeljet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on voxeljet

voxeljet Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of VJET stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 53.04% and a negative return on equity of 52.61%. The company had revenue of $7.44 million for the quarter.

voxeljet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.