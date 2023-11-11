Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Downgraded by BTIG Research to Neutral

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Vuzix Trading Down 17.3 %

Shares of VUZI opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. Vuzix has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.06.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 37.34% and a negative net margin of 293.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vuzix will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vuzix

In other Vuzix news, Director Edward William Jr. Kay acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 206,843 shares in the company, valued at $874,945.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vuzix in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vuzix by 1,554.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

