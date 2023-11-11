Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.
DIS opened at $88.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.50 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.56. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Walt Disney by 659.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.
