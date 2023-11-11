Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.75.

WBD opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,151.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,467,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911,476 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,599,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,400,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

