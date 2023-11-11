Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.91) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

REPL opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $656.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 17.06, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,358 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $107,213.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,354.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,495,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,054,000 after buying an additional 430,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Replimune Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,966,000 after acquiring an additional 611,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Replimune Group by 96.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,904,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,810 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Replimune Group by 40.7% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,846,000 after acquiring an additional 620,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Replimune Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,919,000 after acquiring an additional 89,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

