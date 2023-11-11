Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WB. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.52.

Weibo Stock Performance

Shares of WB stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. Weibo has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Weibo had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WB. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Weibo by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,154,000. RPD Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,718,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Weibo by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,834,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,071,000. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

