Wells Fargo & Company Increases Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target to $40.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RYTM has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $34.99.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.18 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 83.54% and a negative net margin of 299.33%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 425.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 6,166 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $172,956.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,198.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 253.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

