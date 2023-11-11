Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Trimmed by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

