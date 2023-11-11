West Shore Bank (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Trading Up 1.9%

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 4,084 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 366% from the average daily volume of 877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

West Shore Bank Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05.

Get West Shore Bank alerts:

West Shore Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

West Shore Bank Company Profile

West Shore Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West Shore Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include auto, recreational, personal term, commercial real estate, small business administration, municipal, business term, and home mortgage and equity loans; business lines of credit; and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Shore Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Shore Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.