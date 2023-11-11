Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WPRT stock opened at C$8.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.12. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of C$6.83 and a one year high of C$18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$140.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.97, a PEG ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

