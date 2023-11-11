Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance
Shares of WPRT stock opened at C$8.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.12. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of C$6.83 and a one year high of C$18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$140.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.97, a PEG ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile
