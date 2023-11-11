WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Get WestRock alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WestRock

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE WRK opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.07.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is -19.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.1% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 62,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 4.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 70.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,825,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,342,000 after buying an additional 753,828 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 18.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 700,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,085,000 after buying an additional 111,623 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.