Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 59.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $30.15 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.22.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

